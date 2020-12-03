Club to hold holiday bazaar

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold its fifth annual holiday bazaar Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The event focuses on young children, allowing them to purchase holiday gifts for their family members. Club members will act as personal shoppers for those children who'd like to keep their purchases a secret.

Masks will be required. And a limited number of people will be permitted at one time.

Gifts will be priced at $5 or less and free simple gift wrapping will also be provided for children's purchases.

In addition to the children's area, raffle baskets and a bake sale will be available.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5tjv7ev.