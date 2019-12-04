https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Club-to-hold-holiday-bazaar-14879309.php
Club to hold holiday bazaar
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold its annual holiday bazaar Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center in New Milford.
The event will feature vendor tables, raffles and personal shoppers to assist children.
A special guest will also make an appearance.
Gifts will be priced at $5 or less, and free, simple gift wrapping will be provided for children’s purchases.
View Comments