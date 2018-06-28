Club presents students with scholarships

The Woman's Club of Danbury/New Fairfield has announced it has awarded $11,000 in scholarships this year.

Six high school seniors each received $,1700 and one student received $800 for outstanding volunteerism.

Members of the Education Committee reviewed the applications and selected the winners for their academic excellence, school participation and community involvement.

The scholarships were given to the students at their respective school's awards ceremony.

Winners were Monique DeLima and Olivia Alessandro from Danbury High School; Caitlyn Delaney, who was the Alternative Center for Excellence winner; Shayni Shukla from Henry Abbott Technical High School; Shannon Broderick from New Fairfield High School; Kelly Cordova from Immaculate High School; and Claudia Harris from Danbury High School, who received the volunteerism award.

The Woman's Club of Danbury/New Fairfield was founded in 1982 by 20 civic minded charter members. It serves the Greater New Milford area.