Clovis High football bell stolen from locomotive back home

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Clovis High School football bell, stolen from a locomotive in 1959, is returning home.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education approved a plan Wednesday to return the bell to the same locomotive where it once sat. That locomotive has since been restored and is at a historic rail yard in the eastern New Mexico city.

The stolen bell was used at out-of-town Clovis High football games. But in recent years it has lost the aura it once possessed back in the 1960s and 1970s.