  The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting a show, "Clouds + Currents," through Oct. 27. The show features works by Alissa Morabito of New Milford, whose work is shown above.

    Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting a show, “Clouds + Currents,” through Oct. 27. The show features works by Alissa Morabito of New Milford, whose work is shown above.