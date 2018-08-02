https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Clothesline-Art-Sale-slated-in-Kent-13121559.php
Clothesline Art Sale slated in Kent
The Kent Art Association’s Gallery on South Main Street will present its Clothesline Art Sale Aug. 3-5 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.
The event will be held during the Chamber’s Kent Sidewalk Festival.
All artwork, in a variety of mediums, will be priced at $100 or less, and the maximum picture size without the frame will be 11x14.
Free lemonade and cookies will be available.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the KAA.
