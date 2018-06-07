Closure order lifted in wake of New Mexico wildfire

UTE PARK, N.M. (AP) — Forest officials have lifted a closure order put in place as the result of a wildfire that has charred more than 57 square miles (149 square kilometers) in northeastern New Mexico.

The Valle Vidal area in Colfax County is now open as authorities say the Ute Park Fire is no longer a threat. The fire, burning south of the Valle Vidal area, is 35 percent contained.

The west side of the Valle Vidal in Taos County remains closed due to elk calving season.

Fire restrictions remain in place across the Carson National Forest, meaning campfires are prohibited and smoking is allowed only in vehicles or buildings.

Despite a few instances of illegal campfires, authorities say people have complied with the restrictions. That has allowed crews to focus on recent lightning-caused fires.