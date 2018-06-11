Clinton endorses Giunchigliani days before Nevada primary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hillary Clinton is giving a big boost to Democrat Chris Giunchigliani as she faces off with her Clark County Commission colleague Steve Sisolak in a primary race for Nevada governor.

The former Democratic presidential candidate endorsed Giunchigliani on Sunday and recorded a robocall on her behalf.

Clinton says in the call that she's known Giunchigliani for years and called her an "extraordinary progressive leader."

The winner of Giunchigliani and Sisolak's matchup in the Tuesday primary is expected to face Republican Adam Laxalt in November.

Giunchigliani released a statement thanking Clinton "for helping us break a glass ceiling in Nevada."

Giunchigliani would be Nevada's first female governor if elected in November.