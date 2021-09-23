Climate change tops agenda as Iceland heads to elections EGILL BJARNASON, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 3:16 a.m.
REYKJAVIK , Iceland (AP) — Climate change is top of the agenda when voters in Iceland head to the polls for general elections on Saturday, following an exceptionally warm summer and an election campaign defined by a wide-reaching debate on global warming.
All nine parties running for seats at the North Atlantic island nation’s Parliament, or Althing, acknowledge global warming as a force of change in a sub-Arctic landscape.
