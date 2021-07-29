Climate bid faces tricky path over money for electric cars HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 5:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan compromise on infrastructure cuts in half President Joe Biden’s call for $15 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging outlets, raising the stakes as the administration seeks to win auto industry cooperation on anti-pollution rules to curb climate change.
The Senate legislation provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a national network of charging outlets, an amount that analysts say is a good start but isn't enough to spur widespread electric vehicle adoption.
