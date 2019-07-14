Cleveland museum to display Pablo Picasso exhibition in 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pablo Picasso's artwork will be displayed on a large scale at the Cleveland Museum of Art for the first time in nearly two decades.

The museum will host the international traveling exhibition, "Picasso and Paper" from May 24 to Aug. 23, 2020.

Museum officials say the exhibition will be organized in partnership with London's Royal Academy of Arts and the Musée national Picasso-Paris. The last time the Cleveland museum showcased a large-scale display of Picasso's work was in 2001.

The upcoming exhibition will display over 300 works from throughout Picasso's career. A museum release said it will highlight Picasso's appreciation for the world around him and his desire to "manipulate diverse materials."

Museum officials say the works on display will include collages, sculptures, documentaries and photography.