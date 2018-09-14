https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Clear-the-Shelters-event-on-tap-13221599.php
Clear the Shelters event on tap
Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford will hold a grand opening of its cat habitat at Brookfield Petco Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m.
Games, prizes, giveaways will be offered. In addition, many cats and kittens will be available for adoption.
To be pre-approved to adopt a cat or kitten, download an adoption app from www.wellsvalleycatsanctuary.org.
For more information, email wvcrescue@gmail.com.
