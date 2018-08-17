Clear the Shelters event on tap

Wells Valley Sanctuary in New Milford will participate in Clear the Shelters, sponsored by NBC Studios, Telemundo and Cat’s Pride Cat Litter, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wells Valley Cat Rescue will be hosting a same-day adoption event at Petco, 169 Danbury Road in Brookfield.

All kittens and cats at the event will be ready to go home that day.

Anyone interested in adopting that day is asked to bring in written permission from landlord and veterinary care records of current pets, if applicable.

All principal family members should be present at the time of adoption.

The adoption fee for adult cats is $125 and kittens is $175.

All cats and kittens are FIV and FELV tested, up to date on all vaccines and spayed/neutered.