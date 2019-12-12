Clay artists slate holiday show

The CT Clay Artists will open its annual holiday pottery show and sale at the Brookfield Public Library in Brookfield with an opening reception Dec. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Following opening night, it will also be open Dec. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each night at the library, 182 Whisconier Road.

Participating artists are from Sherman, Brookfield, Newtown, Ridgefield and Sandy Hook: Annette Marcus, Karen Pinto, Lois Unger, Roberta Ahuja, Peggy Thomas, Sarah Bernhardt, Gaby Coronado, Paula Sibrack Marian and Katie Tynan Helú.

www.connecticutclayartists.org