Clay artists’ show, sale on horizon

The Connecticut Clay Artists, a group of 15 professional potters, will be featured at Gallery 25 in New Milford beginning Aug. 2 and running through Aug. 28.

A diverse assortment of ceramic art, surrounded by other high-end art media, will be showcased at gallery located in the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The show will feature a wine and cheese reception with the artists Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The reception will coincide with the New Milford Art Walk, an event in which dozens of artists will demonstrate and sell their work in stores around the New Milford Village Green.

In addition, CCA member Paula Marian will present an artist talk about her return visit to the traditional pottery village of Olari, Romania, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Marian, who studied slip trailing there 20 years ago, will discuss an article she wrote for “Studio Potter Magazine” and highlight the changes that have happened since Romania joined the EU.

The gallery is open Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit CCA’s website at connecticutclayartists.org and the gallery’s website at:http://newmilfordgallery25.blogspot.com.

CCA artwork includes hand built, wheel thrown and sculpted art made from stoneware, porcelain and earthenware.

The clay is fired in electric, wood, and gas kilns. Clay pieces in this show are both functional and decorative.

Nine members of CCA will participate: Roberta Ahuja of Newtown, Paula Cook of Ridgefield, Gaby Coronado of Bethel, Rosalind Liljengrenof Newtown, Annette Marcus of Brookfield, Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman, Karen Pinto of Newtown, Peggy Thomas of Ridgefield and Lois Unger of Danbury.