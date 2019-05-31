Classes slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will present a multi-generational art exhibit and a variety of classes and workshops in the coming weeks.

The art show, “Year After Year,” will be held June 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Makery Coworking on Bank Street.

Light refreshments will be served.

Other center offerings will include a father and son pottery class, which will include instructions, clay, tool usage, both firings, and glazing, for $190 (additional child will cost $90) June 8 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; an adult watercolor class for beginners and intermediate level students Wednesdays June 5-19 ($105); and drawing perspective June 12 and 19 from to 1 3 p.m. ($69).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.