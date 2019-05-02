Classes slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of classes and workshops in the coming days.

Offerings will include mother and child age 9 and up pottery brunch May 4 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring instructions, clay, tool usage, both firings and glazing for $190 ($90 per additional child); a four-week watercolor class on Wednesdays May 8 through May 29 from 10 a.m. to noon for $139; an open house, featuring samples of the center’s activities, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an adult drawing class on four Wednesdays May 15 through June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. for $139; and Dirty Date Night May 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. and another date to be determined for $190.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.