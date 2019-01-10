Classes slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will hold a paint along with Miss Deb Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. and a three-part clay handbuilding class with Vickie Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees of the Jan. 19 class will paint “Tranquil Winter” at the 12 Main St. center.

The cost is $35, which includes all materials.

Attendees are invited to bring a beverage and a nut-free snack to share.

Attendees of the three-part class, which will cost $99, are invited to bring a beverage and nut-free snack.

For more information and registration, call 860-354-4318.