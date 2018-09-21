Classes, art show, more slated at VCA

Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming days, including a Senior Art Program, a summer camp gallery art show and many classes and workshops.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are invited to participate in the Senior Art Program which will include a watercolor class starting Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and a pottery sculpture class starting Oct. 18.

No experience is needed for the 12-week watercolor class with painter Betty Ann Medeiros. The cost is $78 and includes supplies to take home, instructions and use of studio equipment.

No experience is needed for the pottery sculpture class led by teacher Sharon Kaufman. The cost is $38 and includes instructions, supplies, glazing and firing.

The program is offered with funding from the Connecticut Community Foundation, the Village Center for the Arts and the New Milford Senior Center.

In addition, the senior center is offering a full scholarship to seniors that request assistance. Registration forms are available at the senior center and the arts center on Main Street.

The arts center will hold a summer camp gallery art show, “Colours of Genius,” Sept. 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

Numerous genres will be featured, including selected pieces from clay sculpture, acrylic painting, pottery wheel, mosaic, video game, papier mache, Harry Potter, and 3-D board games.

In addition, creations made from the center’s half day campers, including outer space, famous artist and under the sea.

Refreshments will be served.

Future classes will include a senior watercolor class with Betty Ann Medeiros for 12 sessions beginning Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon (78); a senior pottery sculpture class Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon ($38); and Paint Along with Miss Deb Sept. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35).

For information and registration for classes, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.