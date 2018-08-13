Class reunion

New Milford High School Class of 1953 recently held its 65th reunion. A dozen classmates and a few guests attended a reunion lunch held at the Brickhouse in New Milford. One classmate, who resides in Florida and couldn't attend, provided green and white carnations to distribute to those in attendance. The class holds a reunion every five years. Thirty-one members of the class of 64 survive. Above are, from left to right, along the back of the table, Joyce Smith Ward, Tom Ward, Shirley Gustafson, Peer Kraft-Lund, Ann Dobrient, Nancy Derwitsch and Phil Pepper, Bette Lou Emmons, Nancy Nichol and Luke Tanner; in front of table, Peter and Judy Messer, Veronika Frank Westbrook, Lewis Zurlo, Percy and Cathy Allmand, and Jim Rooney; and, in front, Barbara Peet Nelson, Trudy Tanner and Merle Henderson Rooney.

New Milford High School Class of 1953 recently held its 65th reunion. A dozen classmates and a few guests attended a reunion lunch held at Brickhouse. One classmate, who resides in Florida and couldn’t attend, provided green and white carnations to distribute to those in attendance. The class holds a reunion every five years. Thirty-one members of the class of 64 survive. Above are, from left to right, along the back of the table, Joyce Smith Ward, Tom Ward, Shirley Gustafson, Peer Kraft-Lund, Ann Dobrient, Nancy Derwitsch and Phil Pepper, Bette Lou Emmons, Nancy Nichol and Luke Tanner; in front of table, Peter and Judy Messer, Veronika Frank Westbrook, Lewis Zurlo, Percy and Cathy Allmand, and Jim Rooney; and, in front, Barbara Peet Nelson, Trudy Tanner and Merle Henderson Rooney.