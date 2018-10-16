Class of 1968 slates reunion

New Milford High School Class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Oct. 20.

A homecoming day filled with activities are planned, including a dinner party that evening at the Candlewood Valley Country Club with I98Q DJ Kirk Michaels.

Many classmates have not been located. Classmates are asked to forward reunion information to individuals in their circle to be sure all classmates are notified, or contact Debra Cummings-Waldorf at 860-354-1248 or debracwaldorf@aol.com.