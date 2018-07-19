Class-action lawsuit targets alleged CMP overbilling

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A class-action lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that nearly 300,000 Central Maine Power customers were overbilled last year, possibly by tens of millions of dollars, a lawyer said.

The lawsuit in Cumberland County Superior Court adds to the troubles for the state's largest electric utility, which already is facing dual investigations over complaints of overbilling, one by the Maine Public Utilities Commission and another by an independent auditor.

CMP failed to adequately respond when bills jumped up to 400 percent accompanied by notices threatening to cut off customers in the dead of winter, attorney Sumner Lipman said.

"The Central Maine Power Company that we knew is gone. Most of the people are gone. It is now a subsidiary of a Spanish-owned company. We're not treated the same," he said.

CMP, a subsidiary of Avangrid, has been unable to identify any system problems that artificially increased electricity usages or bills, but the company stands ready to adjust customers' accounts if billing errors are discovered, said spokeswoman Gail Rice.

The company is hiring additional customer service representatives to be more responsive to customers when they reach out to the utility with concerns, she added.

Lipman said it's not clear what caused the overcharges but he told reporters that the facts speak for themselves. All told, about 97,000 customers' bills increased by 50 percent or more, and another 200,000 saw smaller increases up to 50 percent, he said.

He said the overcharges could amount to anywhere from $500,000 to $100 million.

The number of angry customers who've contacted the attorneys has grown to 400 in little more than 48 hours, underscoring the problem, he added.

The class representative is Mark Levesque, of Scarborough, who contends he was overbilled by $1,000 over several months and was told by CMP that the higher bills were his fault.

Lipman thinks there's a nexus between a new electronic billing system, smart meters and a powerful October storm. But the lawsuit, which was brought by two Maine law firms and a third that specializes in class-action lawsuits in New York City, doesn't contend that CMP acted with malice.

Others aren't so forgiving. A complaint filed by CMP customers on May 29 accuses the company of deliberately gouging customers to recoup costs from the October storm.

CMP suggested that the PUC process should be allowed to play out. Under state law the PUC is tasked with ensuring fair, accurate bills, and it has yet to issue its findings, Rice said.

"We continue to cooperate fully with the PUC and the independent auditor. While we understand class action lawyers are motivated to aggressively pursue claims and related legal fees, we hope all of our customers understand the PUC's role," she said.

The investigations are important, Lipman said, but that they won't necessarily reimburse customers. That's why the lawsuit was filed, he said.