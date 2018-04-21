Clark art to be exhibited

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will open an exhibit, “Eclectic and A Lot of Splash,” Mary 24 through May 5.

The exhibit will feature works by former history teacher Bruce Clark, who has spent more than 30 years creating large, nonobjective acrylic paintings.

Clark continues experimenting with new techniques and materials. His greatest passion is working with vibrant colors to produce a space that is unique to the viewer.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.