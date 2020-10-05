Clark County schools make changes after enrollment decline

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas, has started to reorganize its staff and classrooms after being left $61 million short of projects following a decline in enrollment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said there were 65 licensed professionals in the district who are facing surplus and 387 vacancies district-wide as of Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Surplus is when the district tallies student enrollment and redistributes funds for staff based on classroom ratios.

Vellardita said if the school doesn’t have the students to justify the positions, there’s little recourse to save them. A school facing surplus will initially look for volunteers, and then consider who’s licensed and available for what position, before finally considering seniority, he said.

Data from the state's largest school district showed last month that there are 307,210 students enrolled this academic year, showing a drop of more than 10,600 students compared to last year.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie said the district used to receive funding based on its enrollment count, but now receives monthly and quarterly payments based on average daily attendance calculations.

“Because we have less students, we therefore need less resources to service those students as well as the cost of supplies, we need less supplies,” Goudie said. “All of those pieces go in and offset some of those lost revenues.”

At Tyrone Thompson Elementary, officials expected about 600 students to show up when it reopened, but only about 400 students — or 66% — showed up. This means five teachers will have to look for work elsewhere and the remaining staffers will be reshuffled six weeks into the semester with larger classroom sizes, including Taylor Martin, who spent the last six weeks building relationships with her students and their parents.

Martin said she is less concerned with starting over in a new classroom, and more concerned for the students who will have to learn a new virtual learning schedule and adjust to new classmates and a new teacher.

“For the rug to be pulled underneath them and to have to start over, it’s not right any year, but especially this year,” she said, adding that distance learning has already proved challenging especially for students with additional needs.

Principal Robert Hinchliffe said the process affects everyone and "ultimately every classroom gets more kids.”

Hinchliffe said if the missing students return after schools reopen, staff levels will be adjusted again.

The district did not respond to questions about why Thompson’s projection was much higher than its actual enrollment, nor about low enrollment trends district-wide.

