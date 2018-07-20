Clambake slated at Hopkins Vineyard

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold a traditional New England clambake dinner July 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date of Aug. 5 is planned.

The meal will feature a 1 ¼ pound fresh lobster or 1 ¼ pound Angus strip steak; steamed little neck clams served in white wine, shallot or herb butter; an assortment of artisanal rolls and bread; mixed greens with a selection of locally sourced seasonal fruit and vegetables; cold couscous salad with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, dressed in an Italian vinaigrette; creamy red smashed potatoes, with fresh basil, garlic, butter, sea salt and black pepper; and corn on the cob.

The dinner will be held outside under our tent.

Reservations must be made in advance by visiting www.hopkinsvineyard.com/events.

The cost is $50 per person.