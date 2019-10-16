Civil War memorial to be taken down for restoration

BOSTON (AP) — A Civil War monument standing across the street from the Massachusetts State House will be taken down for a makeover.

The Boston Globe reports the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial in Boston will be removed from its base and transported offsite so it can be restored, and a new concrete foundation can be built.

Local leaders gathered around the sculpture Tuesday to discuss the $2.8 million restoration project set to start in the spring and expect it to take five to six months to complete.

The leaders also unveiled the launch of a new augmented reality app that gives visitors a new way to experience the memorial that was first unveiled in 1897.

The sculpture honors the first regiment of black troops recruited in the North to fight in the Civil War.