City to seek approval to demolish historic building for park

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Delta city plans to seek state permission to knock down a historic building to replace a park that will be the site for a new federal courthouse.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville city government plans to seek permission to demolish a former Elks lodge and replace it with green space.

City Attorney Andy Alexander tells the City Council that an engineering study found the building too dangerous to renovate.

However, it's a Mississippi landmark, and the city must seek permission from the state Department of Archives and History before it can be demolished.

To build a park there, Alexander says the city would also need to acquire two parking lots and a former car dealership.

Federal officials plan to build the new courthouse on Stein Mart Square.

