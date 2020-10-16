City sued over former officer's sex act with wanted woman

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former police officer in Delaware who admitted to receiving oral sex from a wanted woman is now being sued. The city of Wilmington and its police chief are also being sued.

The News Journal reported Friday that the lawsuit was filed by the woman who had made the accusations. She claims the city and its police department failed to properly vet, train and oversee its officers.

The lawsuit stated that Wilmington maintained a policy and practice of deliberate indifference to instances of “known or suspected sexual abuse and unlawful sexual intercourse of the public by police officers.”

Former officer Thomas Oliver was recently sentenced to probation after being found guilty of misdemeanor official misconduct. Oliver admitted to receiving oral sex from a woman who was wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation.

According to court testimony, he was in uniform and on duty and she was intoxicated. He said the act was consensual. She said she was afraid she had no choice and would otherwise go to jail.

Spokespeople for the police chief and the city declined to comment.

An attorney is not named in the civil docket for Oliver. Attempts to reach him through his criminal attorney were unsuccessful.