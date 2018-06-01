City manager from Kansas town takes job in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The longtime city manager in Salina, Kansas, will take over the top administrative job in the city of Springfield, Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the selection of Jason Gage as city manager was announced Friday. Gage will be paid $220,000 annually to lead Springfield, a city of 167,000 residents.

Gage has been city manager in Salina for 13 years. Before that he was city manager in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and De Soto, Missouri.

Gage is a graduate of Missouri Southern State College in Joplin. He has a master's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Springfield City Manager Greg Burris announced in November that he was stepping down after 10 years of working for the city. His last day will be June 30.

