City councilor targeted by vandals who want police defunded

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence city councilman says he and his family were the targets of vandals who want to defund the city police department.

Councilman John Igliozzi said in a statement on Sunday that his driveway was tagged with graffiti that said “Defund the Police” and spikes were placed in the tires of vehicles belonging to him and his son.

“This was not a political statement adherent to the spirit of our First Amendment,” Igliozzi's statement said. “This was an act of intimidation and censure by threat.”

He said he is committed to improving the city police department.

“I know the vandals that committed these acts are not representative of the community who has come before the City Council and asked for reform from the police department," he wrote. “I will continue to listen and learn from these and other members of our community."

The entire council issued a statement in support of Igliozzi.

“It’s okay to disagree and to let that dissent be heard at an appropriate forum," the statement said. “Vandalizing the home and tormenting the family of an elected official, or anyone else for that matter, is crossing the line and will not be tolerated."

Providence police have added extra security in Igliozzi’s neighborhood.