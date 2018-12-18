City council approves catch-and-release for wild cats

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council found a new approach to contain the city's beloved community cats and address health concerns.

The "trap, neuter, return" ordinance — in effect on March 1, 2019 — aims to help manage cat populations more humanely, the Des Moines Register reported .

"It's pretty simple, really," says Tom Colvin, CEO of the Animal Rescue League, which will be administering the catch-and-release neutering. The organization will set traps and then check the captured cats to make sure they're healthy enough to be returned to areas around the city.

That includes vaccinating and checking the animals for diseases.

Colvin notes that feral cats live all over Des Moines, from neighborhoods to warehouse districts. He says the program should also help reduce the number of cats in local shelters. The ARL is housing more than 1,000 cats across all its locations.