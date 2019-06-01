Citing cleaning, county closes Hilo park favored by homeless

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County is closing a downtown Hilo park favored by homeless as part of a "deep sanitization" to clean up litter and feces.

Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Maurice Messina told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald the county needed to take action at Mooheau Park as soon as possible because families and visitors were in an unclean environment.

He says homeless people had set up residence in the banyan trees and there was urine and feces in the park.

He says the issues have gotten worse and overwhelmed park maintenance staff.

The park closed Friday. It's not known when it will reopen. Messina predicted the closure wouldn't last for more than a few days.

Messina says the cleaning would involve pressure-washing, scrubbing and picking up trash.