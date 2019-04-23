Cities advised to stop marking tires in parking enforcement

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer with the Michigan Municipal League says it's "hard to believe" that marking tires to enforce parking rules violates the U.S. Constitution, but he's telling communities to stop the practice after a court decision.

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against Saginaw in a dispute over marking tires to ensure a vehicle doesn't exceed a two-hour parking limit. The court says it's an unreasonable search under the Fourth Amendment.

The Michigan Municipal League is a statewide group that represents the interests of local governments. The group's lawyer, Chris Johnson, says it's getting calls from officials in other cities who are curious about the case.

He says communities without parking meters might need to chalk the ground instead of a vehicle or come up with another way to keep track of how long a car is parked.