Citi national bank lays off more workers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Citi national bank has laid off 23 call center staff in Sioux Falls, after letting 57 workers go in April.

The Argus Leader reports the bank is shedding employees as it prepares to move across town to a much smaller facility.

Citi is still a top employer in Sioux Falls, but it provides nowhere near the 3,000 jobs it eventually created after opening the Sioux Falls location in 1981. South Dakota lawmakers rolled out a welcome mat for the bank by overhauling the state's usury laws.

Today, the company employs about 1,600.

