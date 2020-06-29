Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection in Canada on Monday while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic.

The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas on Monday blamed the “immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Montreal-based circus arts show company temporarily suspended its productions around the world in March because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Las Vegas shows that were cancelled included “O” at the Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New York and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth were cancelled.