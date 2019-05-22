Cine-concert slated at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present “Ancient Law,” a cine-concert with Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin, June 1 at 7 p.m.

The two-hour silent feature, based on a true story, is about a rabbi’s son who leaves the shtetl to become an actor in Vienna.

A forerunner of “The Jazz Singer,” which was released four years later, the performance features Berlins’ finest actors.

World-renowned musicians Svigals and Sosin will play their collaborative score that has brought audiences to their feet at Lincoln Center, the San Francisco Silent Film Festival, and two dozen other venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Svigals co-founded the Klezmatics and has worked with Itzhak Perlman and the Kronos Quartet.

Sosin has performed for silent films all over the world, from MoMA and BAM to venues in Bologna, Moscow, Shanghai and Bangkok.

This performance made possible by the Sunrise Foundation for Education and the Arts.

Tickets are $20 for members $25 for non-members. Pre-paid registration required by May 30 by visiting www.jccinsherman.org or calling the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.