Churches to offer services

Two churches in the area will hold holiday services in the coming days.

Trinity Lutheran Church on Route 7 North in New Milford will a holy family/New Year’s Eucharist Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford Inc. will offer an early Christmas Eve worship Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. and a New Year’s Eve Watch Night service Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at 25 Church St.