Places of worship in the Greater New Milford area will offer holiday events as followed:

The First Congregational Church at 36 Main St. in New Milford will offer a live stream worship and virtual Christmas pageant Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.; live stream Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and a recording of the 7 p.m. service to air online at 8:30 p.m.; and live stream worship Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.

The Sherman Congregational Church will hold one in-person service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place at the 6 Church Road church. Masks must be worn and temperatures will be taken upon entry.

If more people attend than the state-mandated limit, additional guests can view the service in the church’s fellowship hall via livestream.

For more information, visit www.shermanchurch.org, the church’s Facebook page or call 860-354-6114.

Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road in New Milford will hold a Christmas Day Eucharist Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Roxbury Congregational Church will offer two Christmas events, a virtual Blue Christmas service Dec. 20 and an outdoor and virtual Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Blue Christmas service will feature scripture, music and prayers that might be helpful to those who are feel alone and/or are missing someone.

The Christmas Eve service will be a 15-20-minute service with the Christmas story, carols sung by a soloist, prayers and the traditional candle lighting and the singing of “Silent Night” by the congregation.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair. Face masks must be worn and social distancing measures will be in place.

For online links for both offerings, visit www.roxburychurch.org or Facebook Live at Facebook.com/RoxburyChurch.