Church to welcome acting senior pastor

The First Congregational Church in New Milford has announced the Rev. Shannon Wall will lead her first worship service as acting senior pastor at the church Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

Wall previously served as pastor of the South Britain Congregational Church in Southbury and as the associate minister at the First Congregational Church of Darien.

The pastor was part of a team that produced the documentary, “Home of the Brave: When Southbury said ‘No’ to the Nazis,” which aired on CPTV and over 100 venues, including the U.S. Capitol.

The 1937 event in which the church’s pastor and town leaders prevented a pro-Nazi camp from being built is also featured in a new exhibit at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC.

Wall is preparing a one-person performance of the Gospel of Mark, which will be presented for the first time in October.

The pastor was ordained in 2008. She had previous careers as a business writer, consultant and marketing executive; and as a professional actress.

She has a M.Div. degree from Yale Divinity School, where she also taught and won awards for preaching and scripture reading; an MFA degree in Acting from New York University; and a BA in English from The College of William & Mary. Shannon and her husband, Larry Arno, have two grown children and two grandchildren.