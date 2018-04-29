https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Church-to-recognize-Day-of-Prayer-12872919.php
Church to recognize Day of Prayer
Published 11:24 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
Sherman Congregational Church will celebrate the annual National Day of Prayer May 3 with a special service at 7 p.m.
The theme this year is based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges the faithful to mobilize unified public prayer for America, "Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."
