Church to offer chili cook-off

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a chili cook-off April 7 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

A variety of different chilis, including vegetarian ones, made by local restaurants and caterers will be available for sampling.

After sampling, patrons may vote for their favorite chili, and dine for dinner at the 24 Church St. church.

Dinner will include salad, chili, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Gluten free cornbread and dessert will be available.

Musician Don Lowe will perform live music.

A raffle for $150 gift certificate to local venues will be offered.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for children under 10.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s mission projects.