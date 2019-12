Church to hold holiday events

The First Congregational Church at 36 Main St. in New Milford has announced its holiday programs.

They will include a special luncheon, Advent worship, a Christmas concert, a children’s Christmas pageant and a Christmas Eve service.

The church’s annual children’s Christmas pageant, “The New Star,” will be held Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a brunch in fellowship hall.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service of carols and communion will be held Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.