Church to hold St. Patrick’s dinner

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Washington will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dinner and dance March 16 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a snow date of March 23.

A complete corned beef and cabbage dinner (and BYOB) and entertainment by a DJ will be offered at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in the town’s center.

Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Reserved tables for 8 may be requested.

For more information, call 860-868-2600 or 860-868-2008.