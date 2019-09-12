Church to hold Italian dinner

The Gaylordsville United Methodist Church will hold an Italian night dinner Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The menu at the 687 Kent Road (Route 7) church will include sausage and peppers, eggplant parmesan, baked ziti and other Italian favorites, salad, bread, beverages and a selection of desserts.

Tickets are $12 per adult, $10 per senior citizen, $6 per child 3 and up, and free per children under 3.

For more information, call the church office at 860-355-0553.