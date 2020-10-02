Church to hold Blessing of the Animals

The Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. in Roxbury will hold a Blessing of the Animals on the front lawn of the church Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

The event will include prayers and readings by the Rev. David Peters, the church’s pastor, followed by individual animal blessings.

Animals should be under the control of their owners at all times.

Individuals should wear masks and maintain social distance during the event.

For more information, call the church at 860-355-1978 or email info@roxburychurch.org.