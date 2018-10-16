Church to celebrate 50th anniversary

New Milford First Assembly of God at 47 Old Park Lane Road is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will hold a two-day celebration Oct. 20-21.

Activities Oct. 20 will include a welcome at 11:30 a.m., a luncheon at noon, a “Remembering the Past” event (with past pastors of the church) and closing remarks and a prayer at 3 p.m. Offerings Oct. 21 will include worship at 10:30 a.m., a “Rejoicing Toward the Future” event at 11:30 a.m. and a celebration with food and activities at 12:30 p.m.

The Sunday food/activities event will include a BBQ, bouncy houses and more.