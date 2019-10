Church slates chili throwdown

New Milford Assembly in New Milford will hold a Fall Fest Chili Throwdown Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

To enter a chili, email info@newmilfordassembly.church or call 860-355-0812.

In addition to the chili throwdown, offerings at the 47 Old Park Lane Road church will include corn hole, a donut-eating contest, pumpkin painting, a bonfire and more.