Church offering two new programs

New Milford Assembly has announced to new offerings, Vantage Student Ministries and open house prayer space.

Vantage Student Ministries, open to all junior and senior high school students, meets regularly Sundays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The church’s open house prayer space is offered Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

The church is located at 47 Old Park Lane Road. For more information, call 860-355-0812.