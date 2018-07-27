https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Church-events-set-during-Village-Fair-13101912.php
Church events set during Village Fair
The First Congregational Church in New Milford will offer several activities at the church during the Village Fair Days July 27-28.
The church’s A. Russell Ayre Scholarship tag sale will be held in fellowship hall July 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sales will be on a donation basis.
In addition, a sale of pies made by women in the church, as well as a youth group drawing and bake sale, will be held July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All pies - apple, blueberry, cherry, mixed berry and strawberry, and rhubarb, all made from scratch, will be sold by the slice and as a whole pie.
Pies and other baked goods will be sold under a tent on the front steps of the Main Street church.
