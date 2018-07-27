Church events set during Village Fair

The First Congregational Church in New Milford will offer several activities at the church during the Village Fair Days July 27-28.

The church’s A. Russell Ayre Scholarship tag sale will be held in fellowship hall July 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sales will be on a donation basis.

In addition, a sale of pies made by women in the church, as well as a youth group drawing and bake sale, will be held July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All pies - apple, blueberry, cherry, mixed berry and strawberry, and rhubarb, all made from scratch, will be sold by the slice and as a whole pie.

Pies and other baked goods will be sold under a tent on the front steps of the Main Street church.