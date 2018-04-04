Church appreciates ‘continued support’ for campaign

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who have made donations to date and for your continued support of The First Congregational Church of New Milford “Raise the Roof” efforts.

Beyond our own membership, many others — community organizations, businesses and neighbors — have answered our outreach calls on behalf of our Raise the Roof campaign. We continue to make headway on raising funds for critical structural repairs.

Others wishing to contribute to “Raise the Roof” have several easy options: directly to our 36 Main St. office, via PayPal at www.nmchurch.org and through a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/nmchurch.

On April 24-25, the campaign will be reaching out further into our communities participating in the Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills “Give Local” drive sponsored by the Connecticut Community Foundation.

Look for us there at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/first-church-new-milford.

Also, look forward to our upcoming “Raise the Roof” events.

In late April, Raise the Roof will hold a series of Preservation Week special events. All are welcome to our antique appraisal fundraiser, “What’s it Worth?” featuring area antique appraiser Bernie McManus and Mitchell Borenstein from Applebrook Auctions.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28th. Tickets will be available at www.nmchurch.org or by email fccnm10@gmail.com.

As we move forward we are asking for more support from our community. Help us preserve this icon of the New Milford skyline!

Leslie Schlemmer

Raise the Roof Campaign

First Congregational Church

New Milford